recall

Airborne gummies recall issued after reports of caps popping off bottles, hitting people

Airborne immune support gummies provide vitamin C, other minerals
EMBED <>More Videos

Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems

CHICAGO -- Millions of bottles of Airborne gummies are being recalled due to an issue with their containers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall notice on its website Wednesday.

It says the company behind Airborne, Reckitt, has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off of bottles.

Eighteen reported minor injuries.

One reported an eye injury requiring medical attention.

RELATED: Fitbit recalls 1 million smartwatches over burn hazards

Because of this, Reckitt, or RB Health, is pulling more than 3 million Airborne gummies bottles off of the shelves.

The recall affects select 63- and 75-count bottles in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

The gummies were sold at several retailers including Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and online at Amazon and SchiffVitamins.com from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

VisitSchiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsvitaminsrecallu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer product safety commission
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Brut, Sure sprays recalled due to presence of benzene
TOP STORIES
Philly homeowner confronts trespasser in fatal shooting: Police
Innocent bystander shot at bus stop during gun battle in Philly
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
1 dead, vehicle splits in half in East Greenwich Township crash
Police: 2 passersby seen stealing from victim in deadly shooting
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Water main break creates geyser in Fox Chase
Show More
AccuWeather: Damp, Dreary and Cooler Today
Philly business owners not happy about new 'streetery' regulations
Frustrated Queen Village residents get some answers after main break
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Philly bars, restaurants ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
More TOP STORIES News