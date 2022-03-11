DUI

DA: Driver was drunk in Cheltenham, Pa. crash that killed 1, injured 3

Empty alcohol bottles were found inside the vehicle after the crash, according to authorities.
Action News at Noon - March 11, 2022

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a crash in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania that killed one person and left three others seriously injured.

Alexander Koenigsberg of Huntingdon Valley has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

The crash happened at 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, January 23.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Koenigsberg and the other occupants of the car were at a birthday party on Saturday night at a bowling alley. No alcohol was served at the party, investigators say.

However, the DA's office said Koenigsberg and others had been leaving the party to drink alcohol in his car. Empty alcohol bottles were found inside the vehicle after the crash, according to authorities.

One of Koenigsberg's friends allegedly told detectives he tried to take the car keys from Koenigsberg but was unsuccessful.

At the time of the crash, police say Koenigsberg was driving at 62mph in a 25 mph zone in the area of 1017 Greenwood Avenue, and lost control on a curve after going over a bridge.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare, and our hearts go out to Nicholas' family and the other families. We pray for a full recovery of all of the young people," said District Attorney Kevin Steele.



The car hit a guardrail and two utility poles.

Twenty-year-old Nicholas Bednarek of Abington was killed in the crash.

"This young man turned his car into a lethal weapon and caused the crash that killed one passenger and injured three teenaged passengers so badly that they will dealing with their injuries for a very long time," said DA Kevin Steele. "Many families were forever altered by this defendant's actions, and my heart goes out to all of them."

Investigators say an analysis of his blood showed Koenigsberg had a BAC of .117% and the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
