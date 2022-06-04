Authorities recover body of missing swimmer off coast of Wildwood, NJ

The body of Alfred Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pa., was recovered Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest.
Officials notified Williams' family of his recovery and the city's Medical Examiner's Office to assist with the investigation.
Police say Williams was out in the water on May 31 with three other swimmers when trouble struck.
One swimmer made it out of the water and two others were rescued.
Chief Robert Lloyd of the Wildwood Crest Police Department and Chief Robert Regalbuto of the Wildwood Police Department extended their deepest condolences to Williams' family and friends.
According to the United States Lifesaving Association, an average of 100 deaths are caused by rip currents in the U.S. each year.
Swimmers are urged to never go in the water when there are no lifeguards present.