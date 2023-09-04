More than 6 swimmers rescued from rip currents along Jersey shore

CPR was administered on the beach and three people were eventually raced to the hospital.

BELMAR, New Jersey -- New Jersey officials say more than half a dozen swimmers were rescued from powerful waves along the Jersey shore on Sunday.

Investigators say it happened just after 6 p.m. at a beach in Belmar, Monmouth County.

Chizzy Meremikwu said he was in the water when he saw the powerful wave swallow the unsuspecting swimmers.

"The tide came, that's when they got pulled in. They were in the back yelling 'Help, help!' That's when everybody ran off the beach, calling for lifeguards," recalled Meremikwu.

CPR was administered on the beach and three people were eventually raced to the hospital.

"Everyone was in silence on the beach. Families, kids, everyone was at a standstill. I never seen anything like that before," said Joshua Davis.

"The current can get pretty strong, drag you out if you're not the strongest swimmer," said Nuri Dilworth.

Up and down the Jersey shore, there were reports of rip currents and rough waves.

Earlier on Sunday, a 24-year-old man drowned in Beach Haven, Ocean County.

A video showed a group of people forming a human chain in the water to search for the victim, whose body was later recovered.