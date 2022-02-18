Irish dancer and world champion from Havertown makes hometown debut

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A world champion Irish dancer and Havertown native is making her hometown debut on Friday night.
Ali Doughty is getting ready to take the stage at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts with Trinity Irish Dance Company.
"I've always wanted to perform in Philly for my family," Doughty says. "A lot of family members haven't seen me dance yet in a show, so it's super exciting to be back home."
"The shows are dedicated to my late grandparents that grew up in this area as well, so that's very special to me," she continued.
Doughty is performing her solo work "Sparks."
She's also teaching a master class Saturday morning.
Doughty started dancing when she was eight years old and trained at the McDade-Cara School of Irish Dance in Havertown.
There are two shows Saturday at Penn Live Arts at 2 pm and 8 pm.
