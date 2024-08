Local breakdancers prepare for Red Bull BC One competition at Philadelphia City Hall

On September 7, top breakers from across the U.S. will come together for one-on-one competitions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local breakdancers are getting pumped up for one of the biggest competitions in the region.

The Red Bull BC One is coming to the City Hall in Philadelphia next week.

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas has a preview from the man who is hosting the event.