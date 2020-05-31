All Philadelphia businesses ordered to close immediately; citywide curfew moved up to 6 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All businesses in the City of Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately ahead of a citywide curfew set to take effect at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The curfew was originally set to begin at 8 p.m., but was moved up on Sunday afternoon.

"Any business owners or community members helping to secure businesses or clean up vandalized properties must finish those activities and return home by 5 p.m.," the city said in a tweet.



The curfew that goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday.

"During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance," Mayor Jim Kenney said.



The curfew was put into effect after peaceful demonstrations to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd later turned violent with police cars set ablaze and protesters smashing store windows.

"Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief," Kenney said Saturday night, just as the city's' curfew hit. "But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue."

Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration to "provide all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh."
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Center City streets, Ben Franklin bridge closed following violence
Looters continue amid cleanup efforts in Center City
Mayor Kenney: City to accelerate plans to move Frank Rizzo statue
Hundreds arrested following violence in Philadelphia
Fires set, stores damaged as peaceful protests turn violent in Philadelphia
Massive fire erupts in Center City near scenes of looting
More than a dozen Philly cops hurt after protest, one hit by vehicle
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny And Cooler
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
George Floyd protests swarm Manhattan, Brooklyn; over 100 arrested amid violence
Officer accused in George Floyd's death charged with murder
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News