All Philadelphia businesses ordered to close immediately; citywide curfew moved up to 6 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All businesses in the City of Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately ahead of a citywide curfew set to take effect at 6 p.m. Sunday.The curfew was originally set to begin at 8 p.m., but was moved up on Sunday afternoon."Any business owners or community members helping to secure businesses or clean up vandalized properties must finish those activities and return home by 5 p.m.," the city said in a tweet.The curfew that goes into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday will remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday."During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance," Mayor Jim Kenney said.The curfew was put into effect after peaceful demonstrations to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd later turned violent with police cars set ablaze and protesters smashing store windows."Peaceful protests earlier were touching shows of our collective grief," Kenney said Saturday night, just as the city's' curfew hit. "But the anger being displayed this afternoon cannot and will not continue."Meanwhile, Governor Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration to "provide all necessary assistance to municipalities as they respond to the escalation of protests in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh."