Residents gather to protect South Philadelphia Target store

And while looters continued to break into stores across the Philadelphia area on Sunday, it was a much different scene at the South Philadelphia Target store.
Dozens of residents stood outside to protect the store on Mifflin Street, near Columbus Boulevard on Sunday evening.
A handful of neighbors could still be seen guarding the doors early Monday morning.
Looters tried to gain access to the Target store in Cheltenham, Montgomery County Sunday night.
Cheltenham police officers were guarding the front of the store.
They also had a K-9 officer and part of the parking lot blocked off.
It was a different scene at the Target in Wynnefield Heights earlier Sunday where looters struck during the daytime.
