Alleged burglar's face captured leaving Wilmington home

An intruder accidentally gave police a good look at her face, while allegedly breaking into a Delaware home last week.This is the video from outside the home, on Wilmington's Westside last Wednesday morning.The homeowner says one of his stolen items got caught in the door, as the woman tried to escape forcing her to turn around and face the camera.The accused burglar reportedly got into the house by pushing out a window fan.Police say she took a number of items, including an iPad, jewelry, and wine coolers.If you recognize her, contact Wilmington police.