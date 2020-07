ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania.The fire erupted late Monday morning in the 700 block of North Fair Street.A total of four people were pulled from the fire, though it was not clear whether the two people who died were among them.The ages of the victims have not been released.The fire went to three alarms before it was brought under control.An investigation into the cause of this fire continues.