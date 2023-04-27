Allentown Parking Authority announces end to 24-hour patrol amid community concern

Now the parking authority will only be on patrol from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) -- Allentown officials announced a major change to its parking authority guidelines on Wednesday.

Officials say the 24-hour parking authority patrols will come to an end.

A special meeting was held on Wednesday, where officials decided to make the change to bring some relief to concerned residents.

The breaking point came on Saturday when parking authority officials ticketed cars that were parked for a food bank event at a local church.

Now the parking authority will only be on patrol from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There will be no enforcement on Sundays, officials say.

However, the parking authority's dispatcher will still be manned around the clock to respond to critical complaints.

That number is 610-349-0400.