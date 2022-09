Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search continues for the person who shot someone multiple times on the streets of Allentown.

It happened on Juniata Street near South 10th around midnight Thursday.

The condition of the victim has not been released. However, the coroner was responding to the scene.

There was no word on a suspect or motive in this shooting.