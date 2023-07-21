Amazon bringing pay-by-palm tech to Whole Foods

Amazon One will soon be used in 500 Whole Foods locations.

Amazon is bringing its pay-by-palm technology to Whole Foods stores.

The company announced Thursday that its Amazon One palm recognition system will soon be in more than 500 Whole Foods stores by the end of the year.

Amazon rolled out the technology in 2020, and it is currently available in more than 200 Whole Foods stores nationwide.

Panera Bread, Hudson airport stores, and sports stadiums also offer the technology.

Whole Foods customers who choose to use Amazon One won't need their wallet or a phone to pay, they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon device.

However, not everyone is on board for paying by palm. Some privacy experts have raised concerns about Amazon One and sharing biometric data.