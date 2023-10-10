Best items to purchase during October Amazon Prime Day, Walmart and Best Buy deal days

Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sale and Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sales all run through Wednesday, October 11.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not even Halloween yet, but holiday deals are in full swing with another round of Amazon Prime Day and major sales from Walmart and Best Buy.

Amazon choosing to have multiple Prime Days throughout the year is having a ripple effect. Best Buy is running a 48-hour flash sale Tuesday (10/10) and Wednesday (10/11) and Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale began Monday night and also runs through Wednesday (10/11).

"I know it sounds early. I actually think it's a good thing, though. I think it gives people more time to comparison shop and find the best deals and spread out their cash flow," said Ted Rossman of Bankrate.

And the deals are impressive.

At Walmart, we found 18-karat white gold Cubic Zirconia stud earrings marked down from $150 to just $16.99. A pair of Crocs slashed from $54.99 to $24.98. You can get a Keurig coffee machine for more than half off and a Hoover wind tunnel high-performance vacuum, originally $249.99 is now $69.

The top deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days include markdowns on Barbie products.

"You can actually save up to 30% off play houses and also Barbie dolls get all part of into the Barbie core which is so hot this season," said Amy Goodman, Amazon Lifestyle Contributor.

You also get 30% off some Peloton items.

"And of course also Amazon devices. So this is a Kindle Paperwhite bundle up to 35% off," said Goodman.

Best Buy has great deals, too. You can get a MacBook for $749.99 and Chromebooks as low as $129. Plus, you can save up to $1,100 on select 48-inch or larger TVs.

On Wednesday (10/11) you can get a TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $150, the original price was $400.

But no matter where you plan to shop, be mindful of your budget.

"You want to avoid that holiday debt hanging over. The average credit card rate is a record high, almost 21%," said Rossman.

No one wants a holiday hangover, so set money aside from your paycheck now until the end of the year.

And even if a deal seems great, compare prices online to make sure you're getting the lowest price available.

Also remember to stack discounts. For example, combine a store promotion with a rewards credit card and use a browser extension that gives you money back. That's three ways to save on the same purchase.