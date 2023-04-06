Officials postpone Amazon Warehouse meeting in Chester County due to capacity issue

Many upset residents were set to speak out against the planned warehouse

UWCHLAN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A meeting about a proposed Amazon Warehouse in Chester County drew so many people, it had to be postponed Wednesday night.

Many upset residents were set to speak out against the planned warehouse at an Uwchlan Township planning commission meeting.

Chopper 6 was over the proposed site along Lionville Station Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Officials say a new meeting date will be set once they find a bigger venue.

There is no word yet on when the meeting will take place.