Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl last seen with her father in Vineland

Authorities are looking for a bronze Acura MDC with New Jersey license plate of H79-NSN.

Thursday, January 5, 2023 10:29AM
New Jersey State Police are looking for 7-month-old Emerie Rivera who was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey.

New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.

She is described as a Black Hispanic female, 2'1" tall, 20 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a pink Minnie Mouse sweater and pants.

Police say she is with her father 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.

Anyone with information should call 911.

