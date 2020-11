The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two missing New York children late Thursday night.Police are looking for Autumn Collis and Evelyn Collis, both 8 years old, who were reportedly abducted on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in Binghamton, New York.Police say they were last seen with Amanda Collis traveling south on Interstate 81 entering Pennsylvania. Police did not say how Amanda was related to the children.Amanda is believed to be driving a black 2015 Kia Forte with Maryland registration 9EF0726.Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.