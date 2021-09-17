america strong

NJ man takes fight with cancer to peak of Mount Washington

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ man takes fight with cancer to peak of Mount Washington

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "First time doctor says you have cancer, you think it ain't going to be good, but I do believe that if we search hard enough, we can find good in it," said Artie Bifulco. "If I'm being honest, I want this cancer out. But I don't want to go back to the way I was."

Artie, 42, had been experiencing persistent pain in his back. Soon enough, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells. He could hardly walk, run, and pick up his three children.

Following surgery and treatment, Artie started a path to recovery. Three years later, he can do all of those things -- and better.

"I never run 5Ks," he said. "But as it turned out, God brought me back so I can continue to get stronger."

He decided to take a swing at the 4th Annual Om Memorial 5K run and one-mile walk. It's a cause his family has supported throughout the years.

"Some of the best medicine you can take for yourself is to show up for somebody else," said Artie, "And this family lost their son a few years ago to cancer. He was battling a brain tumor."

13-year-old Om Parikh was known for his everlasting smile and positive attitude during his three-year bout with oligodendroglioma. His family established the Om Foundation to keep his optimism alive.

"We are fortunate that even though he was only a 13-year-old life, he gave us enough for us to survive the rest of our life," said Ketul Parikh, Om's father.

The Bifulco family has walked for Om together in the past, but Artie has never been able to run the 5k race. In fact, a friend had discouraged him from attempting the hilly course located at Thompson Park. But that gave Artie all the more reason to cross the finish line.

"It sort of eats at me. It drives me a little bit," he said.

And so, he ran with flying colors. Artie finished the five-kilometer trek in less than 27 minutes.

"I owe it to God because I didn't do this stuff before," he said. "I don't think it's a coincidence that I can do it now and do it at a level that I never even dreamed of."

Artie and his family are guided by their faith, which is leading them on a pilgrimage much greater than just a walk in the park.

"Literally, it's not the only uphill battle we have this week," he said. "We're doing something a little on the insane side. We're climbing Mount Washington to support the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation."

Towering over the state of New Hampshire, the 6,288.2 ft mountain is the tallest peak in the northeastern U.S. Their trip was originally planned through Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma, a collaboration between the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) and CURE Media Group. However, the group hike was canceled due to an abundance of caution surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, this setback is not stopping the Bifulco family from making the climb alone.

"I'll be there with my sisters and my wife, a core group of people that helped me recover," said Artie. "One of the reasons I want to go is to thank God and to say, hey, I've heard the call. I'm changing. I'm coming up to you. Come down to me. Make me better than I was."

The family is hoping their efforts will raise awareness and inspire others to contribute to the cause of fighting all cancers like Artie's multiple myeloma and Om's oligodendroglioma. To learn more, visit the websites for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Om Foundation.

RELATED: '22 a day no more': Marine's mission to end veteran suicide goes viral

EMBED More News Videos

Sgt. Michael Howard has topped 240,000 followers on TikTok for his raw and emotional videos designed to bring fellow heroes out of the darkness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmonroe townshipcommunity journalistpediatric cancer foundationrunningcommunity strongamerica stronghikinginstagram storiescancerfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICA STRONG
Football legend shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS
Marine's mission to end veteran suicide goes viral
Pa. professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
High school coach leaves lasting legacy in community
TOP STORIES
Judge rules in fatal love triangle life insurance dispute
Man charged with murder after ex-girlfriend's body found along trail
2-bottle purchase limit at Pa. liquor stores | See list of products
Wells Fargo Center parking lots to stop accepting cash
COVID case at South Jersey high school prompts football cancellations
Student in custody after allegedly taking airsoft rifle to school
Effort underway to help struggling addicts at Burlington Co. motels
Show More
Witness video shows early moments of deadly brawl at Pat's; 4 sought
Why isn't Brian Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains
Adam Sandler greets fans while filming movie: 'I love Philly'
Suspect fires shots at officers after deadly double shooting
Phillies were down 7-0 and won 17-8
More TOP STORIES News