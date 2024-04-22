Nonstop round-trip flight from PHL to Brazil for Eagles game against Packers to go on sale

Eagles fans have the opportunity to buy tickets Monday for a direct round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Eagles fans have the opportunity to buy tickets Monday for a direct round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Eagles fans have the opportunity to buy tickets Monday for a direct round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Eagles fans have the opportunity to buy tickets Monday for a direct round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets Monday for a direct round-trip flight from Philadelphia to Sao Paulo, Brazil (GRU).

The American Airlines flight is scheduled to depart on Thursday, September 5, the day before the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 6.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles will play as home team in first-ever regular season game in Brazil

The return flight is set for Sept. 7.

It is the first time the airline is offering nonstop service from PHL to South America.

As of right now, flight numbers AA215 and AA62 are the only scheduled nonstop flights to and from PHL and GRU ahead of the game.

We are waiting to hear back from American Airlines as to when the tickets will go on sale.

To buy tickets, visit the American Airlines website or mobile app.