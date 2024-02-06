According to the NFL, this is the first Friday night game on opening weekend in over 50 years.

Philadelphia Eagles will play as home team in first-ever regular season game in Brazil

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will play as the designated team in the historic first-ever regular season game in Brazil as part of the 2024 International Games, the NFL announced on Monday.

The game will take place on the Friday night of Week 1 in the city of Sao Paulo at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium was an official venue for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

"This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions."

According to the NFL, this is the first Friday night game on opening weekend in over 50 years.

The Eagles' opponent, along with the kickoff time, will be announced closer to when the 2024 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.

"The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles chairman and chief executive officer.

Five regular season games will be played as part of the 2024 NFL International Games, including the game in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The full list of teams playing abroad include:

Philadelphia Eagles / Sao Paulo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena

Chicago Bears / London, U.K. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Minnesota Vikings / London, U.K. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars / London, U.K. at Wembley Stadium (Regular Season Home Game)