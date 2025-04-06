24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Eagles game day staffer champions autism advocacy

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 9:24PM
Eagles game day staffer champions autism advocacy
Griffin Reichow, an Eagles game day employee and roller coaster enthusiast, helps make a difference with the Eagles Autism Foundation.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When he's not working on game day at the Linc, Eagles staffer Griffin Reichow is a champion for those who have autism.

He participated in the Eagles Autism Challenge last year, running a 5K and helping to raise awareness and funds. He also helped the Eagles Autism Foundation decide where to allocate community grants.

Reichow is also a student at St. Joseph's University and a roller coaster enthusiast, having traveled the world to ride over 600 coasters.

Watch the video above to hear more about his inspiring story.

This year's Eagles Autism Challenge will take place on Saturday, May 17th, 2025. To learn more about how to sign up, visit their website.

