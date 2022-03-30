blood drive

Red Cross volunteer saves lives with blood donations, disaster response

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community gathers for 6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Philly Blood Drive brought hundreds of heroes to the Courtyard By Marriott to donate life-saving blood. One of them was Randy Miller, a Red Cross volunteer, who responded to a disaster the night before her donation.

"When I found the Red Cross, I knew it was the right place for me," said Miller. She said the 15 minutes it took for her to donate may just be the quietest 15 minutes of her week.

"I was out four times in the past five days supporting people after fires in Philadelphia," she said.

On Tuesday night, the Red Cross volunteer helped three families who lost everything in a fire on the 4900 block of Chestnut Street. It's something she does almost daily with the Red Cross Disaster Action Team.

Randy Miller



"That you can volunteer during a pandemic and make a difference is very personal to me," she said.

Mill has spent her career as a psychiatric nurse. She's battled the frontlines of the pandemic in hospitals, and six months ago she began volunteering with the Red Cross to help people on the streets too.

"I'm 67 and I think people don't realize that you can be out there at this age and make a huge difference," she said.

Always looking for ways to help, she heard of the 2nd annual 6abc Philly Blood Drive and joined the 150 people who registered to donate.

After she leaves, chances are, she'll be called out for another emergency. Still, she had 15 minutes to spare, and it was time she knew she could donate.

"To sit back and be old is not in my DNA, and I encourage more people to give the Red Cross a call," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiablood driveblood donationscommunityfeel goodhometown hero
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DRIVE
Community gathers for 6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross
Sickle cell disease: How you can help save lives
Red Cross holds community blood drive in Chester Co.
2022 6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross
TOP STORIES
Police: Armed robber shot, killed by customer inside Philly store
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
How scammers are using your own phone number to trick you
$11,000 reward offered in murder of Wissinoming teen
Sanitizer found in milk cartons at multiple Camden schools: Officials
Massive 3-alarm fire destroys bowling alley in Bucks County
Show More
AccuWeather: 70s and Stormy Thursday
New details released in deadly gas station shooting
Man charged with murder in death of Trenton 9-year-old
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer 'traumatized' after Oscars slap
Car in wild Philly chase involved in Pittsburgh kidnapping: Police
More TOP STORIES News