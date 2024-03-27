6abc Blood Drive with American Red Cross helps those in need across Philadelphia region

According to the American Red Cross, the need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Donors across the Philadelphia area took part in the 6abc Blood Drive on Wednesday.

The drive was held at two locations, the Courtyard Marriott in Philadelphia and the Collingswood Grand Ballroom in Collingswood, New Jersey.

The American Red Cross said the blood collected through the drive will have a big impact on people in the region who need it most.

"One out of every seven people who go into a hospital winds up needing a blood transfusion, whether it's a car accident or a difficult childbirth, or they are being treated for cancer," said Rosie Taravella, the regional CEO for the American Red Cross of New Jersey.

Action News also spoke with Jennifer Graham, the regional CEO for the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

"To make sure we have a safe and stable blood supply at all times is really critical. The blood on the shelves today helps for emergencies tomorrow," she said.

Graham said the 6abc Blood Drive is a community event people look forward to every year.

"They mark it in their calendars. They know that 6abc is going to host this blood drive, and they come back specifically for this event."

The goal for Wednesday's blood drive was to have more than 200 people donate. As of 4 p.m., 175 people successfully donated at both locations.

"I'm going to be very happy, and I hope somebody else will be happy too and they can use the blood," said Charlene Fullard, a blood donor from West Philadelphia.

Stacie Welsh of Collingswood donated blood at the Collingswood Grand Ballroom.

A regular donor since 2002, Welsh said she understands the importance of these blood drives.

"My sister was pregnant with triplets, and they were all very premature," she explained. "They needed transfusions, blood transfusions, so I said, 'Ok, I'm going to donate.'"

According to the American Red Cross, the need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the United States requires it.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was one of the many people who donated Wednesday.

"It is a privilege to donate and help someone else who is in need," Prazenica said. "We have a big metropolitan area with a lot of folks that have health issues, and I think it's just important we all do our part to try and help our neighbor."

If you want to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment or for more information.