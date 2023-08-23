Families of 2 Chester children file lawsuit against Amtrak after fatal crash

Victims hit, killed by Amtrak train in Chester were 9 and 12 years old

Police say 9-year-old Jahaad Atkinson and 12-year-old Ahyir Womak were both killed in the incident.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The families of two Chester, Pennsylvania children who were hit and killed by an Amtrak train are filing a lawsuit.

Police say 9-year-old Jahaad Atkinson and 12-year-old Ahyir Womak were playing on the train tracks at Second and Engel streets when they were struck by a train heading southbound to Washington, D.C. on April 29.

The lawsuit filed in federal court is alleging negligence by Amtrak because the company failed to fix a hole in a fence around the tracks.

"It is also alleged and therefore averred that Amtrak knew or should have known that a complete, well-maintained fence was necessary to prevent children from trespassing on its train tracks. As such, Amtrak knew or should have known that lack of such a fence would pose an unreasonable risk of death and/or a serious bodily iniury to those children," a portion of the lawsuit states.

Action News has reached out to Amtrak for their response to the lawsuit, but we've not heard back.

The families and their attorney are expected to address the lawsuit during a press conference Wednesday.