Victims hit, killed by Amtrak train in Chester were 9 and 12 years old

The children were hit around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the tracks in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 6:13PM
2 struck, killed by southbound Amtrak train in Delaware County; Amtrak services delayed
2 struck, killed by southbound Amtrak train in Delaware County; Amtrak services delayed

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The victims who were hit and killed by a train in Chester, Pa. over the weekend have been identified as two children.

Jahaad Atkinson, 9, and Ahyir Womack, 12, were hit around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on the tracks in the 400 block of Wilson Street.

Officials say the children were struck and killed by the 161 Amtrak train heading southbound to Washington D.C.

The train came to a stop several blocks later at Highland Avenue, according to officials.

Action News spoke with a woman last week who says she saw a group of children on the train tracks shortly before the crash.

She says she tried to urge them to leave the tracks.

"There was about five, or six, or seven of them. It was a pack of children on the track," recalled Tracey from Chester. "We were getting out of the car and I said, 'Oh, look at them children up there on that track.' I said, 'Ya'll need to come down off that track,' and they just looked, and I said 'Ya'll come down before you have an accident,' and they just laughed and went about their business."

"I just wish the children would have listened," Tracey continued, "and I'm just so sorry."

