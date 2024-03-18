Philly's Pastelillos Lady opens takeout shop in Fishtown

Amy's Pastelillos now has a physical spot in Fishtown, serving the Puerto Rican favorite turnover.

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- Amy's Pastelillo's jumps out out on the corner of East Norris and Memphis Streets in Fishtown with its bright pink facade, inspired by a trip that owner Amarylis "Amy" Rivera Nassar took to San Juan in January.

Her menu has seven varieties of pastelillos.

She also makes a vegan beans and rice bowl and a stewed chicken and rice, and other popular Puerto Rican sides like plantains, tostones and fried cheese served with a guava dipping sauce.

The goal is to make the island's simple humble side dishes the star of the show.

She was working in food PR until 2018 when she decided to step away to raise her two daughters.

She started experimenting with family recipes, doing catering and popups, with the plan to return to the office in two years.

But two years later, it was 2020 and the pandemic hit, and her side hustle business was booming.

After five years working out of other people's kitchens, she decided she wanted her own space.

When a longtime neighborhood fried chicken spot closed, her husband suggested she take it over and open a restaurant.

Along with Puerto Rican comfort foods, she serves local drinks and desserts.

And her tiny takeout spot has a mini market with a mix of products from local makers and from family members.

Her daughters are now 6 and 8 and she hopes, with the opening of her own shop, she's sending her girls a powerful message, and teaching them to be proud of their Puerto Rican roots.

Amy's Pastelillos | Instagram

2001 Memphis St, Philadelphia, PA 19125