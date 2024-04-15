Andalusia transports visitors to a calm country estate in Bensalem

Andalusia offers visitors a country escape -- complete with mansion tours, lush gardens, and unmatched views of the Delaware River.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Our local historic gardens are great places to celebrate Earth Day, any day you go.

Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum is a national historic landmark built more than two centuries ago. It was the summer retreat for Philadelphia merchant John Craig and his wife Margaret.

Their daughter Jane married Nicholas Biddle, and the property stayed with the same family until the 1970s.

Today, the site is open to the public and offers visitors a country escape just outside Northeast Philadelphia -- complete with mansion tours, lush gardens, and unmatched views of the Delaware River.

Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum | Facebook | Instagram

1237 State Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

215-245-5479

open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, select Saturdays, through November

admission $15, house tour $15