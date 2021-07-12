Sports

MLB Draft: Phillies select RHP Andrew Painter with 13th overall pick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the 13th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies selected Andrew Painter on Sunday night.

Painter is an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Calvary Christian Academy in Florida.



Painter was named the 2021 Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year after going 6-1 with a 0.31 ERA while holding opponents to a .119 batting average during his senior season.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Painter was also selected as a Baseball America High School All-American.

"Andrew is a tremendous physical talent and an exceptional young man," said Brian Barber, Director of Amateur Scouting. "We have seen Andrew in every game he has pitched during the last 12 months and could not be more excited to select him. His fastball sits 94 to 98 miles per hour with great feel, and he can throw four pitches for strikes."

