Teen charged in death of Fanta Bility arrested again after escaping youth facility last year

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager charged in connection with the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility in Delaware County is back in police custody.

Seventeen-year-old Angelo Ford had escaped from a youth facility in Feb. 2022.

Police re-arrested him in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Ford is accused of starting a gunfight outside of a football game at Academy Park High School in August 2021.

That ultimately led to Sharon Hill police officers firing their weapons, killing the 8-year-old girl and injuring three other people.

Ford is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Ford and another teen, Hasein Strand, were initially charged with first-degree murder in Bility's death, but the charge was withdrawn and they pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office says additional charges are possible, given his escape from the youth facility.

They say the investigation is ongoing into Ford's activities after his escape.