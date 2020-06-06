Philadelphia police investigate another ATM explosion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another incident of someone trying to blow up an ATM.

This latest crime occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Capital Beer store on the 2800 block of East Cumberland Street in Port Richmond.

Police said they found an explosive at the scene and the cover blown off, but no money was taken.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers have been called to more than 100 explosions targeting ATMs.

Philadelphia police released video Thursday of three suspects blowing up an ATM at a restaurant in Logan after warning a customer to leave. They got away with $2,000.

Many of the ATM explosions have come in neighborhoods where protests and looting took place. Investigators have not said if looters are to blame for this latest explosion.
