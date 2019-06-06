Another device found in relation to explosions in Northampton County

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Another device has been found in relation to a recent series of explosions in Northampton County.

Police were on scene at Flicksville Road and Route 191 Thursday afternoon.

Two other un-detonated devices had previously been found.

There have been 10 confirmed reports of explosive sounds since the end of May, the most recent happened this past Monday.

Heather Dugey from Washington Township says she has been hearing explosions for weeks, but the one she heard a few days ago almost made her jump out of her skin.

She says, "It sounded like it was just a bomb that went off on our front yard."
Dugey and many others who live in this rural part of Northampton County say someone here has been randomly detonating explosives since late March.

The most recent occurred this past Monday night.

One at 9:00 p.m. and then another right around 10:45 p.m.

And people who live here say all of these explosions seem to take place in different parts of town.

It is unclear how many explosions there have been, but neighbors simply say there have been a lot.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

So far though, there are no named suspects, and no one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bombingpennsylvania newscrimeexplosionbomb squad
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
4 arrested after robbery at Brookhaven Walgreens
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Police search for armed Fishtown robbery suspects
Sources: Some Philly police officers on leave over social media posts
Sen. Chris Coons honors Delaware D-Day veteran
Show More
4 Ridley High School seniors end school year on "positive note"
Man on mission to try every cheesesteak in the tri-state area
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend then himself in murder-suicide
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
More TOP STORIES News