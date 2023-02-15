Villain 'Kang The Conqueror' makes Marvel Universe debut in new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' movie

Actor Jonathan Majors says fans should get ready to see how the treacherous villain, Kang The Conqueror, shakes up the Marvel Universe.

CHICAGO -- We're counting down to the opening of "Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania" Thursday. That's when we see Kang The Conqueror's debut in the film series.

Actor Jonathan Majors tells ABC7's Hosea Sanders that fans should get ready to see how this treacherous villain shakes up the Marvel Universe.

Sanders: "Kang is extremely powerful, and to me -- very scary. How would you describe him?"

Majors: "Kang is the guy you don't want to run into in a dark alley... or light alley. You don't want to run into him -- you don't want to meet. I would describe him as a time traveling, omniscient, powerful, heartbroken bad a**."

Sanders: "What's the biggest challenge in playing him?"

Majors: "I think the difficulty is in Kang is also the most fun part, and that being his complexity."

Sanders: "What's it like being the lead in a film in the Marvel Universe?"

Majors: "To be in the front, of it, to be moving it forward. It means a lot on an emotional level, my brother, you know what I mean. There's a lot of things going on."

Sanders: "Do you feel a lot of pressure to kind of represent, as we say?"

Majors: "I feel that on a day-to-day. I don't feel pressure but I feel pride in doing so. I love what I do so much, I love Kang so much, I love being part of the MCU. I love acting so much that nobody can put more pressure on me than I put on myself."

Sanders: "We send you so much love from the Windy City."

Majors: "Yes sir, I hope you show me love when we do this Rodman thing."

Yes, Majors is playing Dennis Rodman in the new movie "48 Hours In Vegas." It's about the break he took in Sin City as a Chicago Bull during the NBA Finals in 1998.

