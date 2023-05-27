Suspect arrested in connection with murder of innocent bystander in Norristown

After nearly seven months on the run, the suspect wanted for murdering an innocent bystander in Norristown is behind bars.

U.S. Marshals arrested Damien Wilson on Thursday in the 200 block of North Cecil Street in Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the suspect open fire in the Jefferson Court Apartments parking lot back on October 7, 2022.

Anthony Vitelli

Forty-seven-year-old Anthony Vitelli was shot and killed.

Authorities say Wilson was targeting a different man, Christopher Hall, as retaliation for a shooting earlier in the summer.

Detectives learned through numerous interviews, text data, cellphone records and surveillance videos that Wilson had an "issue" with Hall related to a July 2022 shooting in Norristown where Wilson was shot in the leg.

Wilson is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possessing an Instrument of Crime and Reckless Endangerment.