Antonio's Flying Pizza: 51 years of dough-flying fun!

Now this is how you make pizza! At Antonio's Flying Pizza, pies have been flying for 51 years and customers are part of the fun! 🍕🍕🍕

HOUSTON, Texas -- When you walk into Antonio's Flying Pizza, things still look a lot like they did 51 years ago. The ingredients in the New York-style pizzas are still the same, you'll still see pizza dough flying through the air, and you'll still see Antonio Rosa tossing pizzas.

"He comes every day. He'll be here every day," said Marilena Pickett, Antonio's daughter. "You'll see him with a smile on his face. Same old Antonio. Customers always say, Antonio, you've never changed."

Rosa immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily at the age of 18 and opened his first pizza restaurant in Brooklyn in 1959, selling slices for 15 cents each. In 1971, he moved to Houston and opened his now-landmark restaurant, Antonio's Flying Pizza, on Hillcroft. The family-owned restaurant quickly became popular for putting on a show with flying pizza dough.

"The pizza toss, I was doing that in New York, so I brought it from New York," said Antonio. "At that time, it was something new in America."

Nearly five decades later, Antonio is still tossing dough and his daughters help him run the restaurant now.

"God gives me the need to have to work and get up in the morning and go to work and serve the public," said Antonio. "I'll do it until I die."

For hours and a menu, visit Antonio's Flying Pizza online.