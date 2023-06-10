APA World Qualifier in King of Prussia determines which pool players advance to Las Vegas

The American Poolplayers Association World Qualifier began on Friday and runs through Sunday night at the Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia.

A total of 32 teams will match up, but only six will get a shot in Las Vegas.

The pool players come from Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Salem, and Delaware counties.

After this tournament has concluded, the winners will go on to compete for the world championship in Las Vegas next month. A total of 32 teams will match up, but only six will get a shot in Las Vegas.

There, they will be playing pool against competitors from all over the world.

The winners will all be announced after the matches Sunday night.