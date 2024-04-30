'American Idol' top 7 prepare for final weeks of competition

HOLLYWOOD -- And then there were seven. "American Idol" said goodbye to another contestant Monday as the show gets closer to crowning a new champion.

The contest within the contest on Monday's show had "Idol" hopefuls given three song options by the judges -- not knowing which judge picked which song. Contestants sang Katy Perry's choices half the time. Her reward for winning? After America picked the top six finalists, Katy had to pick one of the other two to stay. And that sent Kaibrienne home. She left with a positive attitude about how far she has come.

"I'm just on top of the world. I honestly just feel amazing and at peace," said Kaibrienne.

Seven singers are staying for another week of competition -- but two of them will be sent home on Sunday, May 5.

"It's just like, 'Oh gosh, another one!' But I'm grateful. Like, I want to go forward but it's the overcomer in me that likes that challenge. That's how I feel," said Emmy Russell.

"If somebody goes home over me or I go home over somebody else, we're proud of everybody here. We're proud of ourselves. So, I think it's the camaraderie that really makes me at peace," said Julia Gagnon.

"I don't want to jump the gun like we like to say back at home, but I just hope I make it far enough in this competition -- may surprise America more and more," said Triston Harper.

"You truly grow, and you mold, and you develop into a better person and a better artist each week. You're here and that's why I want to be here," said Will Moseley.

The show has already said it's a tight race this season. And the judges remind us it's all in America's hands.

"We've got the big singers. We've got the storytellers. We've got the pop stars, the country stars and all that," said Luke Bryan. "So it's going to be tough watching these people be eliminated off the show."

"This is voted on by people who moved them, you touched them and that's why they're on that stage," said Lionel Richie. "So here we go!"

Next week, Ciara mentors the top seven. The theme: Songs that make me want to dance.

