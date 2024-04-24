Philadelphia's Central High School robotics team wins world championship

Central High School's RoboLancers won this year's FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston.

Central High School's RoboLancers won this year's FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston.

Central High School's RoboLancers won this year's FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston.

Central High School's RoboLancers won this year's FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia robotics team is celebrating a world championship.

Central High School's "RoboLancers" won this year's "FIRST Robotics Competition" in Houston.

Six hundred teams from around the world qualified for the four-day event.

After qualification rounds, Central's team was picked as part of an alliance with teams from Israel, Missouri and Arizona.

The RoboLancers' strong defense helped the alliance win.

It marks back-to-back success for Central.

Judges picked the RoboLancers for the "FIRST Impact Award" last year, recognizing their work to spread STEM opportunities in Philadelphia.