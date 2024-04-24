WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia's Central High School robotics team wins world championship

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Central High School's RoboLancers won this year's FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia robotics team is celebrating a world championship.

Central High School's "RoboLancers" won this year's "FIRST Robotics Competition" in Houston.

Six hundred teams from around the world qualified for the four-day event.

After qualification rounds, Central's team was picked as part of an alliance with teams from Israel, Missouri and Arizona.

The RoboLancers' strong defense helped the alliance win.

It marks back-to-back success for Central.

Judges picked the RoboLancers for the "FIRST Impact Award" last year, recognizing their work to spread STEM opportunities in Philadelphia.

