BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a fire at an apartment building in Burlington Township, New Jersey early Thursday morning.

The flames broke at the Northgate Village Apartments on the 300 block of Northgate Village Road at about 3 a.m.

The flames were put out but firefighters, the fire marshal and police remained on scene.

There was no word yet on a cause.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.