Apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Township under investigation

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Township Public Safety Director Bruce Painter announced that an apparent murder-suicide is being investigated at a Burlington Township apartment complex.

The bodies of Kristopher Corry, 30, and Tianna Drummond, 28, were discovered inside of their unit at the Willow Pointe Apartments on Salem Road around 8:45 a.m. Thursday by Burlington Township police officers who were asked by a neighbor to conduct a wellness check.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the decedents were in a relationship.

The case is being investigated by detectives from the Burlington Township Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office.

Autopsies will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
