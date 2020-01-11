Traffic

Driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A minivan driver was killed after a collision with a tractor-trailer in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

Authorities said the minivan collided head-on with the semi-truck on Aramingo Avenue near Delaware Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told police he saw the minivan swerving northbound on Delaware Avenue. The tractor-trailer driver said he moved his truck to the far right, but the minivan crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into him.

The driver of the van was trapped inside the wreckage for nearly 30 minutes before being rushed to Temple University Hospital.

A short time later, the van driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate.
