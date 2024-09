Fire breaks out in basement of historic Philadelphia church in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out inside the historic Arch Street United Methodist Church on North Broad Street in Center City early Wednesday morning.

There was a large response from firefighters at the scene around 2 a.m.

Traffic around City Hall was detoured as firefighters fought the fire.

Action News has been told it was contained to the basement and the pastor said no one was inside.

There has been no word on how much damage the fire may have done.