Armed robber steals cash, cigarettes from Philly 7-Eleven

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the lookout for an armed robber who stole handfuls of cash from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Northwood earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows the masked gunman walking into the store on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue back around 12:45 a.m. on October 1.

He then points a gun at the clerk and demands the worker open the register.

The robber left with as much cash as he could carry and cigarettes.

He then fled and was last seen east on Pratt Street.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3153/3154.
