Around $28,000 stolen in catalytic converter thefts to one local business

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Conshohocken police are looking for a group of people who stole 16 catalytic converters off of eight trucks.The incident happened Friday just after midnight, according to West Conshohocken's police chief, Michael Sinclair.It happened at Aardvark Mobile Tours, which is a mobile event company.When the pandemic hit and events were canceled, they adapted by turning their trucks into mobile testing and vaccine sites.The company's CEO, Larry Borden, says this adds insult to injury, almost putting them out of work for the day to administer tests and vaccines.A catalytic converter sits between the engine and the muffler in your exhaust. Borden said when an employee arrived Friday morning to turn on the truck, he heard an unusual sound."It was a shock this morning," said Borden.Borden says surveillance video showed it didn't take long for the convertors to be swiped."I think it was like between 15 to 30 minutes, in and out," said Borden.Surveillance video showed the group in action, including a car they showed up in and someone running behind one of the trucks."It is terrible," said Sinclair.Sinclair says there's been a recent spike in catalytic converter thefts not just in the borough but regionally, as well."Basically, it's a quick hit job, a crime of opportunity, they cut these off, we believe they use what they call the precious metals," Sinclair added.Borden says Aardvark is out thousands of dollars, estimated around $28,000 worth in damages."There's no doubt they knew exactly what they were doing. They cased the area. They came in, they were like surgeons, the cuts they made," said Borden.Now his company is scrambling to find a way to replace them."We have to replace 16 catalytic converters, and they're not easy to find right now," said Borden.The company was able to mobilize other vehicles Friday, to still get their work done, but they want these thieves caught.If you have any information, please contact West Conshohocken police.