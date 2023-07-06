WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of 2-year-old boy

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 6, 2023 5:25PM
The US Marshals Service took 25-year-old Charles Acosta into custody on Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man wanted for the murder of a 2-year-old boy in Berks County was arrested in Philadelphia, according to the district attorney's office.

According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, Acosta was the boyfriend of the child's mother, and was watching the boy and his siblings at their Reading home on May 4.

The 2-year-old was found in distress and was taken to the St. Joseph's Hospital Emergency Room. The child was later flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he later died.

The autopsy revealed that the victim suffered severe internal injuries, as well as head trauma, the district attorney's office said.

Acosta is facing several charges including first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

