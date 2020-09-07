Philadelphia police release video of arson suspect lighting porch on fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for an arsonist who set fire to a porch of a house in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section last month.A newly released surveillance video shows the fire spreading August 15 at a home on the 3800 block of Pulaski Avenue.Before the fire, the suspect was captured standing on the porch and appears to be pouring some type of accelerant before crossing the street and standing on the sidewalk.Police said no injuries were reported.Anyone with information on the arson is asked to call the police.