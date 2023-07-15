Germantown art exhibit displays portraits of victims of gun violence

Gun violence continues to take its toll across the city of Philadelphia.

According to local officials, so far this year over 700 people have been victims of gun violence in the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence continues to take its toll across the city of Philadelphia.

According to local officials, so far this year over 700 people have been victims of gun violence in the area.

At least 230 people have died, experts say.

In the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, an art exhibit was on display Saturday to honor every victim of gun violence and suicide.

"The art is the easiest portion and also most in your face," said CEO and Founder of the Apologues Foundation Zarinah Lomax.

"These are portraits of slain victims. A lot of times, you hear about numbers and hear their names, this allows us to humanize the emotions with people and humanize the people we are losing," added Lomax.

The paintings also depicted the pain and trauma a family goes through when losing a loved one.

About a dozen artists worked on the portraits at the event.

There was also a panel discussion which allowed people to discuss the impact gun violence had on families and communities.

Lomax told Action News the Apologues Foundation commissions one free portrait or painting for families who have lost loved ones in the Delaware Valley region.