Montco family creates art kit to create masterpieces whether together or apart

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This pandemic has bonded families in a unique way over simple, but special things like projects and puzzles.
A Montgomery County aunt and her niece created a company during quarantine that allows people to create art, whether together or apart, that results in an original masterpiece.
"I think this is a really nice way that people can just come together and find an excuse to get together," said Maeve Nicholson, co-founder of Art9 Creations. "I think now, more than ever, it's important to be unplugged and creative."
It's something that started in Nicholson's family. She teamed up with her aunt, Nancy Nevin, to create Art9.
They divide one image into nine parts and everyone paints a piece, kind of like a puzzle
"It's like a game, especially if you're getting a piece that you don't know what it is. As long as you put it down as well as you can, it will come together," said Nevin.
Together you create something personal, something custom with people you love.
"If you kind of look at each piece, you can see that they really do have all kind of individual styles," said Nicholson.
One masterpiece blends different styles and approaches, all ages and abilities.
"You don't have to be a perfect artist, you can sort of wing it, but it still will come together and be a really beautiful piece," said Nicholson.
Each kit comes with everything you need, from the tiles to the paints and the brushes.
Nevin and Nicholson spent a lot of time together during quarantine and wanted to share their family tradition with everyone.
"We remembered all these happy times we had during these family get togethers," said Nevin. "We decided this is too fun not to share."
You can choose an image of your own or browse their gallery.
You can also have Art9 frame it or print it on things like mugs and tote bags.
For more information, visit: https://www.art9creations.com/
