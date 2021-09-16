Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board presents first Arts Montco Week

VALLEY FORGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County is celebrating the return of in-person arts and culture with the first Arts Montco Week.The week-long festival includes about 40 events and attractions."We literally have everything," declares Rachel Riley, the Senior Director of Communications for Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.From small art venues like the Haya Ground Studio to large places like the Keswick Theatre, which is kicking off the week with 15-time Grammy-Award-winning banjo player Bela Fleck."It's a place to showcase local artists," Riley says."(Fleck is) doing his return to roots and bluegrass," the General Manager of Keswick Theatre Judith Herbst.The historic theatre just re-opened since the pandemic shutdown last March, with plans to put on about 60 shows this fall, including tributes to David Bowie and the rock band Rush."At ValleyForge.org there will be some special deals," Judith cites."We know that the tourism and hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit by COVID," Rachel goes on.That's why the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board is rolling out the red carpet with this special week of events."The arts here normally draw about $100 million, including hundreds if not thousands of jobs," points out Rachel.The goal is to welcome back patrons.The John James Audubon Center is a place where nature and art intersect."We have outdoor trails, we have a museum devoted to birds and to the art of John James Audubon and the house where he lived, "Suzanne Biemiller, the Executive Director of Audubon Mid-Atlantic describes.For Arts Montco Week, the center is offering free admission to the museum and on September 25 there is a tree planting festival."Restore the riparian banks of the Perkiomen Creek," describes Suzanne.The festival will feature a program dedicated to the fall migration of birds."We have a terrific advantage of sort of being in the middle of what we call the Atlantic flyway, will get, I think, over 100 species of birds," explains Suzanne.Arts Montco Week runs September 17-26.291 North Keswick Avenue Glenside, Pennsylvania 190381201 Pawlings Road, Audubon, Pennsylvania 19403132 West Main Street (rear) Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401