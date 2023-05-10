6abc's 2023 Visions: A celebration of Philadelphia's Asian American Pacific Islanders community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nydia Han shares incredible stories about Philadelphia's Asian community, including the Chinatown Stitch project and how faith drives the culture.

Chinatown Stitch project provides a plan to reconnect the neighborhood

Thanks to a $1.8 million grant, Philadelphia city officials are starting to explore options for a cap over the Vine Street Expressway between 8th and Broad Streets.

Aptly named the "Chinatown Stitch", the project hopes to reconnect the neighborhood devastated when the underground 676 highway was built in the 1980s.

The highway separated the neighborhood North and South with the local church and school on the North side of the highway and the south side populated by businesses and restaurants.

The planning stages for the stitch have explored cap options that include parking, housing, green space, basketball courts and even swimming pools, reclaiming some of the land lost.

Planners hope the cap will also serve as a connection between North and South parts of the neighborhood, cut down on noise pollution from the highway and potentially slow down the dangerous traffic on the local lanes of Vine Street.

From the killing fields of Cambodia to protecting U.S. Presidents: The inspiring story of Leth Oun

Leth Oun is one of the millions of Cambodians forever scarred by the traumas of The Killing Fields.

For three years and eight months, he was enslaved, starved and tortured by Pol Pot's murderous Khmer Rouge regime.

Then he came to America and made history as the first native-born Cambodian refugee to join the Secret Service in 150 years.

Now, he's sharing his story with a new book, A Refugee's American Dream: From The Killing Fields of Cambodia to the U.S. Secret Service

He says his goal is to educate people about The Killing Fields, where 1.7 million Cambodians died under Pol Pot's murderous Khmer Rouge regime.

By reliving the painful memories, he hopes people will realize that what happened to him and his family "could happen to anyone in any country."

He was 9 years old when the Khmer Rouge took power. It would be eight years before his family was granted asylum in America.

In the U.S., he finished high school, got his degree, and pursued a career in criminal justice.

He decided to apply for a position with the U.S. Secret Service after 9/11 and has now protected four U.S. presidents and their administrations.

In 2012, he returned to Cambodia for the first time in more than 30 years. This time, protecting President Barack Obama.

This fall, he will reach the mandatory retirement age of 57.

He says he plans to use any proceeds from the book to help the children in his homeland and hopes his story is both a lesson in history and a source of inspiration for young people.

Asian American houses of worship show diversity in cultures, faiths

For many in the AAPI community, faith plays a huge role in creating a sense of society, culture, and tradition.

The Greater Philadelphia region is full of so many different Asian American communities.

We visit a Cambodian Buddhist monastery, a Korean Presbyterian congregation, and a temple in the heart of one of the area's Sikh communities to show the incredible variety in practices and places of worship.

Philly frisbee team slings pro with dermatologist calling the shots

Philly sports fans might not know there's another team to root for among the city's professional sports teams.

The Philadelphia Phoenix is a team in the AUDL - the American Ultimate Disc League - and the team's majority owner is local dermatologist, Christina Lee Chung.

The busy professional is also the league's Chief Medical Officer.

We take a look at this team and its owner.

Anirudh Kilambi adds diversity, analytics to Phillies' front office

Ani Kilambi calls the ballpark his office.

The Philadelphia Phillies Assistant General Manager has been to two World Series and he is just 29 years old.

His love for baseball started as a kid. But he quickly realized that if he wanted a career in the sport, it would be behind the scenes, not on the field.

Ani grew up as analytics became an essential part of sports.

He took an internship with the Tampa Bay Rays and never looked back.

He joined the Rays' front office and was part of the team that reached the 2020 World Series.

When he joined the Phillies as Assistant G.M., the team made a run to the World Series in 2022.

He works to track players in the farm system and throughout the vast baseball landscape, including international and opposing teams.

His mission is singular; to bring a World Series title to Philadelphia.

6abc's AAPI Month honorees

6abc is Philly proud to honor the following organizations for their vital contributions to the local AAPI community.

AAJA Philadelphia is the Greater Philadelphia chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA). Founded in 1995 by Mark Angeles of the Philadelphia Daily News (now Philadelphia Inquirer) and Siani Lee of NBC10/Telemundo 62, AAJA Philadelphia is a volunteer board-led group that proudly supports Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) journalists and our communities in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The Asian American Women's Coalition (AAWC) has been a multicultural organization with a mission to advance the interests of Asian American women through leadership and mutual support. Founded in 1987 by Cecilia Moy Yep and the Honorable Ida Chen, AAWC has initiated activities for the Asian community and continues to collaborate with other organizations to raise awareness and provide support on issues of interest to the Asian American community.

Philly Solidarity's mission is to amplify and unite AAPI voices, build understanding and solidarity across communities through grassroots organizing, and inspire positive cultural shifts as we make activism accessible and dismantle societal discrimination. Our initiatives have focused on community safety, youth programming and mentorship, and collaborations with other local non-profits and businesses."

Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation is promoting and fulfilling Dr. Philip Jaisohn's ideals of humanity through a broad range of medical and health care, senior employment training, and social services along with educational and cultural programs for the enrichment of the community.