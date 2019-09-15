new jersey news

At least 22 injured in deck collapse in Wildwood, New Jersey

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least 22 people were injured, including children, Saturday evening when a deck collapsed at a home in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The collapse happened in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue at about 6 p.m., authorities said. Numerous emergency crews were on the scene.

According to officials with Cape May Regional Health System, 21 people were being treated for injuries at their facility. At least three of the injured are children.

At least one additional person was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.
The exact amount of injured was not immediately known.

Photos and videos from the scene showed more than a dozen firefighters surrounding the debris, which was scattered in front of a home and on the sidewalk.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
